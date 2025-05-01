NBC Reality TV Personality Dead at 56: RIP to Amber Kelleher-Andrew

Amber Kelleher-Andrews, a well-known celebrity matchmaker who starred on NBC’s Ready for Love, has died. She was 56.

Kelleher-Andrews died on Sunday, April 13, at her home in Montecito, California, according to a memorial shared by Kelleher International, with her co-CEO John Berg confirming that her cause of death was cancer.

Kelleher-Andrews, whose mother Jill Kelleher is the founder of Kelleher International, is described as a “matchmaking visionary, and devoted wife and mother” to her husband of more than 25 years, Nico Andrews, and their three children. She is also survived by her mother and her brother, Flynn.

Amber Kelleher-Andrews on ready for love (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

“Amber’s passion and vision helped shape Kelleher International into the globally recognized leader it is today,” the memorial continues. “Her empathy, energy, and ability to create transformative matches became the heartbeat of our firm — a legacy that lives on in every member of the Kelleher team.”

“We are forever inspired by Amber’s light, her belief in love, and her extraordinary gift for bringing people together,” the tribute goes on. “We remain deeply committed to honoring her spirit and values by continuing the work she so passionately began — keeping the magic of love alive every single day.”

Kelleher-Andrews appeared on TV shows including Baywatch and Melrose Place earlier in her career before going on to act as a matchmaker on Ready for Love, a reality matchmaking show produced by Eva Longoria. She also hosted a radio talk show called The Rules of Engagement and made regular appearances on TV, including on TODAY and Good Morning America.

Amber Kelleher-Andrews attends the launch of the Seventh Annual Britweek Festival “A Salute to Old Hollywood” on April 23, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson was one of the many to pay tribute to Kelleher-Andrews following her passing, as the two worked together on the board of his nonprofit, Virgin Unite.

“Amber was a treasure to this world,” he said in a statement. “Her joy, love and sheer determination to make the world a better place was awe-inspiring.” The business magnate continued, “Her legacy will live on in the many people whose lives she touched through her generosity and through sparking purpose in so many others.”