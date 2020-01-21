‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King Edmonds Alleges Husband Jim Is Dating Friend With Whom They Had Threesome

Meghan King Edmonds is leveling new accusations at estranged husband Jim Edmonds, claiming the former MLB player is now dating a woman with whom they had a threesome earlier in their relationship. In a new episode of the Intimate Knowledge podcast, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum opened up about her relationship with her ex prior to their divorce filing and implied further infidelity on the part of Jim, whom she has accused of cheating with their nanny in the past.

“I found out yesterday that my ex is allegedly having an affair, or seeing somebody,” Meghan began. “OK, well fine right? We’re separated.”

It was then she revealed why Jim’s new relationship had added significance to their past.

“Years ago, when he and I got married, I knew Jim had this bad boy kind of past, and we were newlyweds and we were trying to have fun, and he wanted to have a threesome,” she continued. “I thought about it and I thought, ‘OK, maybe, yeah sure.’”

“So we decided to have a threesome with a friend of mine,” she recalled. “I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like, ‘OK if I’m going do this, this can be with who and I’m comfortable with that.’”

Throughout the remainder of their marriage, the Bravo star said they ran into the woman a few times, but that her husband acted strangely around her: “There was just something weird between them and there was something where they almost acted like I was the one who was out of something.”

Recently, Meghan says she found out that Jim went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with the woman, saying she confirmed the rumor with financial records.

“I had it confirmed that when she went shopping with his credit card at a very expensive store telling all the people that her boyfriend was taking her to Cabo tomorrow and here is his credit card for all these expensive stores,” she added. “They are in Cabo right now. This girl, who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability with threesomes, and then this girl.”

When asked if she thought Jim and her friend were having a longterm affair, Meghan replied, “I don’t know, I think they have probably had sex more than one time.”

Meghan said she’s reached out to her friend, saying while she was OK with her husband moving on amid their divorce, she was more hurt by the “disrespectful” friend not telling her about it.

Soon after the podcast dropped, Jim denied all of his ex’s accusations in a statement to PEOPLE.

“I am tired of the lies for publicity,” he said. “I filed for divorce over 90 days ago. Meghan has filed as well. The marriage is and has been over. I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend. The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.”

“As far as threesomes go, there were more than a few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan,” he continued. “Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present. Would that not be considered cheating? How can she have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when she has neither?”

Meghan quickly responded with her own statement, telling the publication, “I never initiated anything, I went along with things because I thought that’s what he wanted. I wanted to feel as comfortable as possible. We only had one threesome and only once during our marriage and that was with his current girlfriend. I never carried on with any woman outside of these consensual acts described above.”

“I think his attempt to sex shame me illustrates the vile mind of this man,” she continued. “I am the mother of his children and to attempt to exploit deeply personal decisions we made as a couple is his attempt to damage the mother of his children and also attempts to demean me in the most vulnerable way possible: sex.”

