‘RHOC’ Kelly Dodd’s Husband ‘Giving Her Hell’ in Divorce

Kelly Dodd’s divorce from Michael Dodd has hit a roadblock.

Sources close to the Real Housewives of Orange County star told Page Six that her estranged husband is “giving her hell,” making moving on from the marriage nearly impossible for Dodd.

“Michael is giving her hell. He wants [their daughter] Jolie full-time,” an insider source revealed. “She always said she wanted a divorce once they sold the house.”

Earlier this month, the 44-year-old filed documents to proceed with their 2012 divorce. Trouble within their marriage, including a lack of intimacy and a constant string of downs and never any ups, led Dodd to a breaking point, leading her to announce their divorce during the season finale of the Real Housewives of Orange County in November.

“I cannot live the rest of my life like this… I don’t really know what the right answer is but I gave it my all and I tried. We built this life together and I’m sad to see it go. There’s a lot of things I have learned over this past year and I think I can do things on my own. There’s a will and there’s a way,” Dodd said. “I think the problem between Michael and I is that we’re both two control freaks and none of us are going to relinquish our power. I’ve tried divorcing and trust me, it’s a nightmare with him. But you know what, I’m going to sell my house and do it on my own.”

The couple initially split in 2012 after Kelly Dodd filed for divorce, but they eventually got back together. They share 11-year-old daughter, Jolie Dodd.