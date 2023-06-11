'RHOC' Introduces New Faces for Season 17

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County are excited for the old and new faces of Season 17 of the Bravo reality series. Longtime viewers will see the return of Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter. Tamra Judge, who has been absent from the show for two years, will also grace the screen alongside newbie, Jennifer Pedranti. Jumping shift from the Beverly Hills franchise is Taylor Armstrong. So there will be tons of drama. And most of it reportedly goes down between Judge and Dubrow.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Judge alleged that Dubrow did something offensive and shocking during filming. "It ends up being that she really does something s—tty to me," Judge said. "Really s—tty. Very, very, very s—tty." While Judge has been absent from the show, she appeared int he second mashup of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alongside former cast member, Vicki Gulvanson. She also co-hosts a popular podcast, Two Ts In a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp.

They were good at the start of the season but their issues seemingly began when Dubrow told Beador she was "afraid" of Judge coming back to the show after her hiatus. Beador says that comment was made when the cameras were not rolling but it'll be unpacked during the season.

"It's something that we talk about on the show," Judge explained further. "So, I saw a lot of things that were coming out of her mouth that didn't really make sense to me so I definitely called her out."

Judge joined the cast in Season 3 and remained a cast member for 12 consecutive seasons. At the time she joined the show, she was married to Simon Barney. They filed for divorce in 2011, and he alleged she was verbally abusive and eventually unfaithful. Shee later married Eddie Judge in 2013.