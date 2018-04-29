‘RHOC’ Alum Alexa Curtin Charged with DUI

Real Housewives of Orange County former cast member Alexa Curtin has found herself in legal troubles once again, this time for driving under the influence.

The Blast reported on Sunday that court records show Curtin was busted for driving under the influence and without a valid driver’s license back in June 2017.

“Law enforcement sources tell The Blast that Costa Mesa Police was called to the scene of an accident at around 2:45 PM on the day in question. Sources say Curtin had crashed her car and police came to investigate,” the site reported.

Police also told the site she failed when they gave her a field sobriety test. She submitted a blood test, but the results came back showing she tested positive for opioids and multiple prescription drugs. She was officially charged on April 18 and has an arrangement scheduled for June.

The daughter of cast member Lynne Curtin has a few other legal messed on her plate.

Back in February an arrest warrant was put out on her for allegedly keying her boyfriend’s car, then less than two weeks later she was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following an arrest in September.

Police claimed at the time that they spotted multiple straws and pieces of foil inside a parked car where Curtin and another woman were sitting. The items tested positive for heroin.

Curtin was awarded $2.25 million in a lawsuit for alleged sexual assault in August 2017 after she accused Orange County Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Lee Caropino of sexually assaulting her in 2014.

“I’m grateful to the jury who believed in me and believed that the Sheriff’s Department should be held accountable. This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through. Nothing is going to change what happened that night and the impact it has made on my life,” Curtin said in a statement after the trial.

“I came forward because I don’t want other women to suffer like I have. I want them to know they’re not alone and should not be afraid to speak up if they’ve been sexually assaulted even when the perpetrator is someone who is supposed to protect you,” Curtin added.

Elsewhere in RHOC news, Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter Briana Culberson was hospitalized in early April for a medical procedure after she suffered complications from lupus.

“Please keep my wife in your thoughts and prayers!” Briana’s husband Ryan wrote along with a photo of her in a hospital bed. “Her lupus is causing inflammation around her heart and is causing it to go in and out of irregular heart rhythms now requiring her to have a cardiac ablation.”