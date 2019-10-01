‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

It’s a girl for Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and husband Edwin Arroyave! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple revealed the sex of their third child together with an adorable family reveal Monday, complete with matching pink and blue pajamas! Sharing photos and a video of the big moment where daughter Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 5, popped the mystery balloons filled with pink confetti, the Bravo star was clearly thrilled to add a little girl to their family.

“It’s a girl!” she captioned the post. “Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as [Edwin], the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender.”

She jokingly added, “Although I did promise Cruz he could help name her so not sure she’ll be too thrilled being called ‘Catboy’ Arroyave.”

Edwin, also dad to 10-year-old daughter Isabella from a prior relationship, revealed in the comments his shocked reaction upon finding out they were expecting a girl. “I was so convinced we were having a boy that it took me some time to realize the confetti was pink,” he wrote. “Blessed and excited to be having another girl!”

The RHOBH star revealed last month she was expecting to Us Weekly. “I’m in my second trimester, 14 weeks,” she said at the time. “Everything’s good and I’m in the clear, so I’m just starting to get to that point where I’m sharing with everybody. Plus now I have a bump, so there’s not much more hiding I’ll be able to do!”

“I think [Edwin] and my son really want another boy in the house,” she said. “But I’m like, ‘I just want a healthy baby!’ Like, I don’t have a preference.”

As for the reaction of big brother and big sister? “They are so excited,” the accountability coach told the outlet. “They’ve been talking about it for a long time and actually it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’ and I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof. So excited.”

The pregnant mom added, “They’re already calling it ‘their baby,’ and they have names picked for if it’s a boy or a girl — they’re ready!”

