Garcelle Beauvais Would Consider Returning to ‘RHOBH’ on One Condition

Garcelle Beauvais isn’t closing the door to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The actress and producer left the show after five seasons.

Beauvais made history as the first Black full-time cast member on the franchise. Upon leaving the show, she severed ties with many of her former co-stars.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, The Jamie Foxx Show alum spoke about whether she’d return to the show. Beauvais says she’s open, but only if her nemesis exits.

“Garcelle, is there anyone from Beverly Hills that could leave that would make you consider coming back and, if so, who?” an audience member asked her. Beauvais said, “That’s a very good question,” before answering, “Erika,” with little hesitation, referring to former co-star Erika Jayne. “Really?” asked host Andy Cohen. Garcelle then answered, “I think so. Yeah.”

The two clashed throughout Beauvais’ five seasons on the show, with their final verbal spat happening during the Season 14 reunion. “I wish you were more interesting, I guess,” Jayne said to Beauvais. “Well, that’s a s***ty thing to say, Erika,” Beauvais hit back.

“I think also, too, like our experience — my experience, Kyle [Richards], Dorit [Kemsley] — going through these really ugly public divorces and then coming apart,” Jayne continued, however, Beauvais pointed out that her divorce from Mike Nilon occurred before she joined the show, but was equally public. Beauvais exited the reunion special early.

Beauvais explained her decision to leave the show earlier this month. “As great of an opportunity as it was to be on the ‘Housewives,’ it was also heavy on my spirit,” she told Variety. “Walking away has given me my power back. It’s given me a sense of freedom, and I’m in a good headspace. I want to create. I want to spend time with my family and friends. We live in a crazy world right now, and anywhere you can find joy and hold on to it for a bit is where we should all go. I am enjoying joy, peace and my life at this point.”