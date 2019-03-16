‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Says Friendship With Kyle Richards Is ‘Finished’ After PuppyGate Drama

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump has titled her friendship with co-star Kyle Richards as “finished.”

It looks like there’s nowhere else to go other than up for these two, because they’ve hit rock bottom. The reality stars have been friends for years now and after a recent dispute when Richards was kicked out of Vanderpump’s home, things took a turn for the worse.

The feud started when Vanderpump’s co-stars sided with Dorit Kimsley over the “PuppyGate” issue. Richards seemed to be the only one defending her friend at the time but it wasn’t enough for the SUR restaurant owner.

When the two ladies met at Vanderpump’s house, it peaked into a screaming match and that’s when Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, asked Richards to leave.

Since that was the season premiere, “That is where the show started but is ultimately where our friendship finished,” Vanderpump wrote in her BravoTV.com blog

“For me to put my hand to God and swear on my children’s life and still have my friend disbelieve me is unacceptable,” she continued. “I assure you, if any of my friends were as vociferous in their statement of innocence, holding up their children’s life … guess what? I would believe them.”

The reality star admitted that she should have just walked away from the show when her instincts told her to admitting, “This last year has been extraordinarily challenging and I admit I floundered — I didn’t cope — as I wallowed in the depths of depression, having some good days and many bad.”

Vanderpump has been learning how to cope without her brother Mark Vanderpump after he passed away but it hasn’t been easy.

In a statement with PEOPLE, “I did talk to Bravo… and said it would probably be for the best for me if I don’t come back to Housewives this year,” she admitted. “I just had such a hard time in my personal life I probably wasn’t strong enough to do the show.”

She hoped that her friends on the hit reality show would come through, and instead she felt like they did anything but support her during such difficult time.

“When you’re kicked out of someone’s house…it was really strange for me because I’m really close with them,” Richards said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Richards also continued to say that she had reached out ot her friend via text and email but never heard back.

While the entire cast of RHOBH expressed their sympathy, Lisa Rinna still holds her friend accountable for not showing up to work — especially since Vanderpump has continued to film her other show Vanderpump Rules.

“We were working our asses off. She did half a season!” Rinna expressed. “She shot a whole season of Vanderpump Rules before she came to do our show [after Mark’s death]. So why can you do that but all of a sudden you can’t do our show?”

“To not show up for work and to not contact any of us for 2 1/2 months? I’m so disappointed in that behavior,” she continued. “She’s got 400 employees … If one of her employees did that? They’d be fired. So the fact that Bravo took, you know, there were no consequences… she was able to just do that … i think it’s a really bad example of women in the workplace.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.