‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Opens up About Her ‘Crippling Anxiety’

Kyle Richards is speaking up about her struggles with anxiety.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up how her mental health problems affected her while filming the latest season of the hit Bravo series.

A fan called out Richards for comparing own problems with the death of co-star Lisa Vanderpump’s brother during the Season 9 premiere episode on Tuesday.

“The fact that @KyleRichards first response when LVP started crying was ‘I have s— going on in my life too!’ just shows her true colors,” the fan tweeted on Tuesday.

I shouldn’t have said that. I was referring to the fact that I was dealing with crippling anxiety & had to start taking medication for it. NOTHING compared to what Lisa went through. //t.co/rVN7gywIEW — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) February 13, 2019

Richards explained her response and offered an apology on social media on Wednesday, writing: “I shouldn’t have said that. I was referring to the fact that I was dealing with crippling anxiety & had to start taking medication for it. NOTHING compared to what Lisa went through.”

The actress went into more detail on her struggles in a blog post first released Tuesday.

“Of course, I think I’m dying again. I laugh about it, but the truth is my anxiety was through the roof during this time,” she remembered. “My daughter Sophia was leaving home for the first time for college in a couple of weeks. If you know me by now, that is very difficult for me. I don’t do well with my children leaving the nest. On top of that, my one eye wasn’t opening all the way, and I had yet to figure out what it was.”

Richards revealed how focusing on her fitness has helped her take control of her anxiety.

“Exercise is the most… Actually, if I’m stressed or depressed, [drinking] would be the worst thing I could do because alcohol makes me feel depressed,” she told Us Weekly at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere on Tuesday. “For me, if I want to feel good and, you know, if I’m stressed, it’s exercise, exercise, exercise.”

She added: “So I did my boxing class today, got out all my anxiety. Yesterday was SoulCycle. Tomorrow I’ll be in SoulCycle again.”

Richards and Vanderpump reportedly had a serious falling out while filming Season 9, with Richards revealing that she has not spoken with the PUMP restaurant owner since then.

The series showed a sneak peek of the big fight in the beginning of the season premiere, when Vanderpump and Richards were seen arguing until she kicked Richards out of her house and said she was “done.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.