‘Real Housewives’ Star Confirms Return After Contract Dispute

Kathy Hilton is officially returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Days after it was reported that Hilton would be back for Season 12, she confirmed the news herself on Instagram. Just like last season, Hilton will appear on RHOBH in a “friend of” capacity in lieu of being a full-time Housewife.

Hilton posted a photo of herself all glammed up to film a confessional for the next season of the Bravo series. She donned a multi-colored top as she posed in front of a green screen for the shoot. Alongside the photo, Hilton shared her excitement over joining RHOBH for Season 12. She wrote that she is “humbled” and “excited to be returning as a guest on the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The Bravo personality then shared her gratitude to “the housewives,” Bravo, and Evolution Media for the opportunity. She ended her caption by including one of her iconic phrases, “Bottoms Up.”

In mid-December, TMZ reported that Hilton joined the cast of Season 12 following a contract dispute. She was reportedly holding out for more money to appear on another season of the series, which is why she apparently did not film Season 12 when production initially started this past fall. However, after reaching a deal, Hilton will now make regular appearances alongside the other Season 12 stars, including her sister, Kyle Richards. Bravo also revealed the full slate of Housewives who will be appearing on Season 12. In addition to Hilton, who will only make guest appearances as a friend, and Richards, the cast will include Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Two new women will also be joining the cast. Diana Jenkins will reportedly be joining the series as a full-time housewife for Season 12. The show also cast Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of Will Smith, to be a friend of during the season. Zampino will reportedly be joining the cast as a friend of Beauvais, who joined the cast during Season 10. The newest “friend of” is no stranger to reality television, as she previously appeared on VH1’s Hollywood Exes for three seasons. The show featured ex-wives of many famous figures including the exes of Travis Barker and Prince. Zampino also recently guest co-hosted The Real, which features Beauvais on the panel.