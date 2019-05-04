‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer’s Home Demolished 6 Months After Wildfire Destruction

Camille Grammer’s Malibu home is officially history a few months after it was nearly destroyed in the deadly Woolsey wildfire in Southern California.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was one of many celebrities whose home were destroyed during the tragic wildfire last fall, which also affected Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke and others.

A representative for Grammer told PEOPLE the property have been leveled Wednesday, after sitting empty in a burned out state since November.

Camille previously opened up to the publication about losing her family’s home, which she was forced to evacuate as the fire raged on in the area.

“I went from one of the best days of my life, to such a tragedy,” Grammer, who tied the knot with attorney David C. Meyer on Oct. 20 in Hawaii, said. “It’s so sad. It’s such a tragedy.”

At the time, Grammer recalled how she and her children had to pack as much as they could into three cars before leaving the area, including jewelry, birth certificates and family photos.

“We were standing in the house before we left and [my daughter] Mason said to me, ‘Mom, I get this feeling our house isn’t going to make it.’ And I said, ‘Honey, I hope it does, but I have the same feeling.’ We just thought, this is it,” she said. “I had a pit in my stomach.”

“I’m still processing it all,” the reality star added.

After losing her nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion, the reality television star moved into a 1,200-square-foot mobile home that she initially purchased years ago for her parents with Meyer and Mason, 17, whom she shares with ex Kelsey Grammer (their son Jude, 14, is staying with dad).

In March, Camille said she is still adjusting to the big change in her life.

“There are times I lamented about it,” she told the publication in March. “I miss my home, and having my bed to go back to. It was my safe haven and there was so much emotional value and memories connected to it.”

She added that many of her things were destroyed in the fire, but she is still grateful for what remains intact.

“We have the necessities we need,” she says. “We don’t need an abundance of things. Humbling experiences like this bring you to your knees. It really is a fresh start.”

Camille’s wedding day, and tragic aftermath of the Woolsey fire, will be documented later this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality show airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.