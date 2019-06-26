‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Silence After Mom’s Death

Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out for the first time after her mother’s death, thanking fans and reflecting on the fragility of life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Twitter Tuesday to share a family photo and heartbreaking sentiment after her mother, Jean Vanderpump, died at the age of 84 in England on June 17.

“As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure,” Lisa captioned the picture. “I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.”

Minutes later, she added a photo of her home filled with flowers sent by those wishing her condolences.

“Wonderful acts of kindness as I now live in a flower shop…,” she wrote alongside the photo.

As news broke of the Vanderpump Rules star’s loss, a source close to her told The Daily Mail, “This has hit Lisa very hard and she is shocked by her mother’s sudden death.”

Her mother’s passing came more than a year after her brother, Mark Vanderpump, died by suicide at the age of 59, and a week after she announced she would be leaving RHOBH after nine years.

“Lisa has not had an easy past 14 months,” The Daily Mail‘s source continued, saying Mark’s death “rocked her family to its core.”

“She then had to deal with a tumultuous season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which ultimately led to her stopping filming and eventually quitting the show as she was tired of being bullied by the other cast members,” they added.

But she won’t be down for long, they reassured. “One thing is for sure with Lisa though, she’s as strong as they come and once she has worked through her grief she will be back running her restaurant empire, focusing on her philanthropic endeavors and filming Vanderpump Rules.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

