Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Down on ‘RHOBH’ Over Death of Pink Dog: ‘Can We Stop Now?’



Lisa Vanderpump couldn’t hold back her tears in Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while mourning the sudden death of her Pomeranian pup, Pink Dog.

The heartbroken animal activist called up her best friend Kyle Richards for solace while the American Woman executive producer was grabbing lunch with new Housewife Teddi Mellencamp to discuss last week’s blow up with Erika Girardi.

Pink Dog, who Vanderpump estimated was about five years old, passed away due to a heart attack in September. Vanderpump’s constant companion was pink in name and nature, with Vanderpump getting the dog’s white fur tinted pink with dog safe food coloring regularly.

“We couldn’t sleep,” Vanderpump told her castmates, audibly upset. “I don’t even want to go to [dog rescue center Vanderpump Dogs] because if one person says to me, ‘So sorry about Pink Dog,’ I’ll lose my mind.”

“There was blood coming out of her mouth,” she added of Pink Dog’s death. “You feel responsible. Had I been there, maybe I could have rushed her to the vet earlier.”

Richards and Mellencamp both made sure to assure Vanderpump that she would be OK.

“Lisa, there’s nothing you could have done,” Richards said. “Rest and take care of yourself.”

“You gave that dog a great life,” added Mellencamp.

But Vanderpump couldn’t hold back her grief.

“Pink Dog was a happy, little, pink dog. And she just had a heart attack and died,” she told the cameras, tears rolling down her face. “My dogs are like my little furry children. I don’t want to cry. Can we stop now?”

Later, while crying over the grave of her beloved dog with husband Ken Todd, Vanderpump said she couldn’t believe how quickly her beloved dog was gone.

“It’s hard to believe, one minute she’s running around and the next minute…” she said, crying.

Todd, whose lap Pink Dog died on while driving to the vet, was also in tears. “That was one of the biggest shocks of my life, that she died that quickly,” he said, breaking down even further. “I should have seen it coming.”

“How can you predict that?” Vanderpump told him, trying to comfort him.

“She wasn’t quite right in the morning,” Todd replied, to which Vanderpump said, “You’ve got to stop blaming yourself.”

Vanderpump lamented her husband’s guilt in a confessional, saying, “I don’t like to see Ken when he’s sad or he’s really stressed. I just dont want him to blame himself; it’s not his fault. She just died suddenly, I mean he gave her the kiss of life for God’s sake. What else can you do?”

As the couple continued to lean on one another for comfort, the British businesswoman suggested the best remedy she knew of.

“A cup of tea makes everything better,” she said, leading Todd inside. “Or so they say in England.”

But the hard times weren’t over yet. Soon after the death of Pink Dog, Vanderpump’s 14-year-old Pomeranian Pikachu suffered health problems, having to be put on a ventilator before passing away just nine days after Pink Dog.

“It’s just been overwhelming,” Vanderpump said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo