'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Blasted as 'Ignorant' for Latest Controversial Post

Lisa Rinna is taking some flak from fans for her cavalier attitude towards drinking and alcoholism. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made an Instagram post on Friday joking that if she were a therapist, she would simply tell her clients: "Oh shut the f— up and have a drink." Many followers who rely on therapy commented that this was "ignorant" of Rinna.

Rinna shared her snarky take on therapy in a simple post of white lettering on a black backdrop, framing it as a quote or a proverb. Many of the top commenters got where she was coming from and felt the same way, though others were upset by it. The post slowly devolved into a heated argument over the merits of psychotherapy and other forms of mental health aid, as well as the dangers of alcohol dependency. Many readers thought Rinna was being insensitive to those who need therapy precisely so that they can stop using alcohol to cope with their problems.

"Haha that's perfect I think you can charge more actually," one person wrote. Another joked: "This is precisely why I'm not a therapist," while a third added: "Best therapist EVER." One user even proclaimed that they wanted this proverb "on my tombstone."

On the other hand, some commenters found this advice out of line, even as a joke. One user called the post "so ignorant," while another warned Rinna that it "sounds like Alcoholism" with glittering emojis around the diagnosis for effect. Another person wrote: "Nope, nope, nope... careful."

This is not the first time Rinna has come under fire for joking so freely about alcohol. Back in April, she made a similar post that read: "Surround yourself with people who have issues. Because people who have issues always have alcohol." At the time, commenters thought that Rinna was over the line especially in light of recent events which may have triggered relapses.

"This is a horrible post when so many of us are dealing with advanced alcohol dependency after the pandemic. Do not normalize this. It's not funny," one person wrote. Another added: "So true it's not funny at all," while a third asked: "Are you supporting alcoholism?"

While Rinna jokes about her own drinking and often delivers her best RHOBH lines with a martini glass in hand, her husband Harry Hamlin is actually sober. She discusses this juxtaposition in their relationship from time to time on the show. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. ET on Bravo.