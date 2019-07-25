‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Admits She ‘Probably’ Has Food Issues After Daughter Reveals Eating Disorder

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has had to confront her own issues with food in the wake of daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s admission that she suffers from a serious eating disorder. During Tuesday’s RHOBH reunion special, host Andy Cohen asked the Days of Our Lives actress if the teen could have absorbed some disordered eating from her mother’s behavior, to which Rinna gave a candid response.

“Probably, yeah,” she answered. “Do I have any food issues? I probably do, because I’m in this business.”

Noting that she works out “probably” three to five times a week, Rinna added she doesn’t think she has an eating disorder herself.

“I’m just consistent, but I’ve been the same weight ever since I was 20,” the reality personality continued. “But I’m not bulimic, I don’t believe I’m anorexic. I mean, we’ve talked about it; I’ve gone to therapy. I can’t blame myself, but again, I blame myself.”

Last year, Amelia Gray revealed in an intimate Instagram post that she had been working to recover from her eating disorder after years being anorexic.

“One in 200 women in the US suffer from anorexia. And I want to help. The first photo, taken today is not a photo of the perfect girl. That is a photo of me, trying to figure out my body, and owing my curves that I naturally have, and not forcing myself to starve them away,” Amelia wrote in part at the time. “I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life.”

Having now been diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, a thyroid condition, Amelia has been working to maintain her health.

“I still have an extremely healthy life style and I workout so hard all week to maintain my Body. Not to say that recently being diagnosed with hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there,” she concluded. “One day at a time. I want to help.”

