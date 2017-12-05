‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Erika Jayne Joins ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’ Mobile Game

Kim Kardashian’s mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, is welcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Erika Jayne as a new character.

Jayne will be added into the game on Tuesday as a part of a special quest for players.

Players that are at level 7 or above will be able to interact with a fictionalized version of the Bravo personality as she performs on stage. Players’ characters will be able to join her and perform melodies and beats from Jayne’s music catalog.

Some of Jayne’s stage outfits will also be available for characters to wear, but they must be bought through in-app purchases.

Jayne seems to be ecstatic about being digitized and add her own touch to the hit mobile game, which has been downloaded tens of millions of times.

“I am beyond excited to be part of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood!” Jayne said. “Seeing my onstage persona in digital form was such an incredible moment for me. I am thrilled that players get to style one of my favorite stage costumes and perform alongside me in the game! I’m looking forward to checking out the players’ fiercest performances!”

Jayne will be the second Real Housewives personality to be placed into the game. Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member NeNe Leakes was introduced as a special events character in 2015, but she was removed earlier this year.

Other celebrities that have previously been put into the game are fashion editor André Leon Talley, fashion journalist Anna Dello Russo, creative director Karl Lagerfeld and numerous members of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

See two images of the in-game Jayne below.

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is available on the iOS app store, Google Play, Amazon and Facebook.