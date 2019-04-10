‘RHOBH’: Denise Richards Got Ex Charlie Sheen’s Blessing Before Joining Show

After a painful public divorce, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and ex husband Charlie Sheen are finally in a good place. So much so, she even asked for his blessing before joining the popular reality show.

“I did talk to him about it, because as an actor in this business I respect his opinion,” Denise said in an interview on SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi on Lunch with Bruce. “I said, ‘What do you think?’ and he was like, ‘I think it could be really cool.’”

The 48-year-old housewife was going to do as she pleased despite his response, but taking his feelings into consideration did count for something.

“I still would have done the show, but it was interesting to get his side of it.”

“Even if he said, ‘I think this is the dumbest thing you ever did,’ I still would have done the show,” she continued. “But it was interesting to get his side of it. I have a lot of respect for him as the father [of my kids] and also being in this business for as many years as he has.”

The two were married for four years before splitting in 2005 and making it official in 2006. Richards was six months pregnant at the time of their split with their second daughter Lola — who is now 13 years old. They share another daughter Sam — who is 15 years old — and Richards is also a mom to Eloise who is now 7 years old. The mom of three adopted Elois in 2011.

Despite her very public divorce, she told PEOPLE that she has more of a positive outlook on the journey than bad blood.

“I was never bitter about my divorce,” she said. “Going through everything, it changed me. But I love life and I’m a glass-half-full kind of person. And I did my best to rise above it.”

“No matter what happens, Charlie can call me at any point,” she continued. “I don’t see our relationship as a failure. It’s a journey. It went a different way than we anticipated, but that’s okay. And I will always be a good friend to him.”

The actress has since moved on and is now happily married to wellness practitioner Aaron Phypers. The two met in 2017 and shared their union on RHOBH for the world to see. This time around, Richards didn’t want to pre-plan like your average bride-to-be, instead, she put their wedding together and walked down the aisle in a matter of days and invited whoever was willing to squeeze the pair into their schedule last minute.