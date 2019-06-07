‘RHOBH’ Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin Responds to Critics of ‘Clean Skin’ Selfie

Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, is hitting back at critics after trolls bashed her “clean skin” selfie.

On May 31, the 20-year-old Hamlin shared a post she claimed showed her without makeup. “a good [GOI] lipstick and clean skin thanks to [Treat Yourself Studios] for these luscious lashes makin me feel prettier,” she wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hamlin was criticized as a “liar,” as many did not believe the post showed her without makeup beyond the lipstick. Things got to the point that Hamlin shut off comments on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DELILAH BELLE (@delilahbelle) on May 31, 2019 at 1:28pm PDT

Late Sunday night, Hamlin shared another selfie, which she also claimed shows her without any makeup.

“The other day people on Instagram were declaring I was a liar based on a photo I posted where I claimed I was wearing no makeup besides the obvious lipstick and lashes,” Hamlin wrote. “People were saying I was making young girls feel poorly about themselves. the fact that I even have to stand up for myself and justify this blows my mind.”

She continued, “In this photo I am wearing absolutely ZERO makeup. Haven’t washed my face since last evening. The only thing I have on are eyelash extensions. I would never want to post anything that would create young girls or boys to feel as though they need to uphold unattainable beauty standards. This is me all oily and sick in bed with no flash and no filter on my face.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DELILAH BELLE (@delilahbelle) on Jun 2, 2019 at 10:46pm PDT

Hamlin then offered her 975,000 followers some words of advice.

“You should never care what other people think about you however, after getting over thousands of hateful messages it started to hurt me,” she wrote. “Just a friendly reminder that cyber bullying ISNT COOL. And I am being 100% vulnerable and honest. Obviously there are larger issues to be focusing on in the world right now however, I want to use my social media platform for good and to help influence young girls and boys in a positive way so just reinforcing that!”

However, this still did not stop people from criticizing the new selfie, with many accusing the model of still wearing makeup.

“‘No makeup’ are you serious? Did someone write this yourself??? Because clearly you are wearing lipstick, eyeshadow, and blush,” one person wrote.

“Why are you lying?? Just friendly reminder that cyber bullying isn’t cool ‘you already prepared your cover who will say the truth your face’ but no one stupid ok you can make up but you don’t need to lie about it,” another wrote.

“Brave? Wearing no makeup on Instagram is brave? Nah, being a soldier is brave. First responders, brave. No makeup, just not wearing makeup. Who cares?” another wrote.

Hamlin is the daughter of Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. Their other daughter, 17-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, recently made headlines for discussing how she overcame anorexia after Bravo aired a scene showing her lashing out about food at a picnic. Amelia said on her Instagram Story the scene was filmed a year ago, when she was still battling anorexia.

“I’m sure I’m going to get thousands of horrible comments in regards to how rude I was to my father. I just wanted everyone to know why I acted out the way that I did,” Amelia wrote to fans. “I was a vegetarian because I was AFRAID of eating meat. If you watch it you’ll understand.”

RHOBH airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images