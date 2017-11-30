‘RHOBH’ Alum’s Husband Files for Divorce

Carlton Gebbia’s marriage to husband David Gebbia is finally coming to an end more than a year after she announced their separation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum confirmed to PEOPLE in August 2016 that she and her husband of almost 20 years would be separating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wednesday, the publication confirmed that David has filed for a dissolution of their marriage in the Los Angeles Superior Court the day prior.

The two share three young children, Destiny, Mysteri and Cross.

When the two announced their separation, a source told PEOPLE they had decided to continue to live together “for the wellness of their children.”

Carlton spoke at the time to the publication about what led to the end of her marriage.

“It was never a verbal decision between him and I. It just sort of happened naturally. It was a gradual breakup of our relationship over a period of time,” she said. “This man was my soulmate for 20 years and never would I have imagined this. He was my everything, but we’ve been together a long time. …[It] is wonderful now to know that we can still continue to be partners because we had always worked so well together in the past.”

Although she only appeared on the Bravo reality show for one season, she said the experience actually strengthened her marriage.

“I have to add, because I have heard about the Housewives curse, my experience with Bravo and the show actually made my relationship with David stronger,” she said. “He has always had my back, but this was like a different animal. We had a partnership and worked really well together.”

Carlton and her husband had met when she ran the retirement plan department for a stock brokerage company his family had purchased.

“I mean, he will always be one of the most amazing men I’ve ever known and I will always consider him my soulmate,” she said. “When I met him, I called him ‘my destiny’ and I said if we ever had a little girl, that’s what her name would be.”