NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak Biermann Explode in ‘RoachGate’ Fight on ‘RHOA’

Whatever was left of NeNe Leakes’ and Kim Zolciak Biermann’s friendship, was torn to shreds in Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as what fans coined “RoachGate” finally exploded on screen.

The drama all started when Zolciak Biermann bailed on the group’s “girl’s trip” to Spain, saying she was uncomfortable traveling without her husband due to her health issues in the past.

“Less than two years ago, I had a stroke coming from L.A. which is a four-hour flight,” the mother of six said last week, referencing the mini-stroke she had in September 2015, which required open-heart surgery after doctors discovered an existing genetic heart condition. “Going to Barcelona, which is a 10-hour flight, does make me nervous. I know that my husband would make sure I’m okay. He knows why signs to look for. … It makes me very uneasy [to go without him].”

On the way to the airport though, Leakes mocked the Don’t Be Tardy star’s alleged clinginess to her husband Kroy Biermann.

“Kim could not join us cause she wanted to come with her husband. This is a girl’s trip,” she said. “The fact that Kim and Kroy have this co-dependency on each other, she can’t do anything unless he’s standing there. What the f—? Like, go do something. Go tackle somebody out on the football field.”

Leakes then implied that Zolciak Biermann’s health problems might not be as serious as she lets on.

“Kim is the only person who has had cancer, thyroids, blood clots, open-heart surgery, a stroke, and is still running around here being negative,” Leakes said. “If you’ve had that much, you should be so positive and thankful that God has let you live through every disease in America. Cancer, stroke, thyroid, open-heart surgery, and still living? I can’t get over it. God is good, honey. She’s had it all!”

“The bionic Barbie,” Leakes added. “She’s had every illness in the world!”

These remarks soon found their way back to Zolciak Biermann via Sheree Whitfield.

“Of course I’m going to talk to Kim and tell her what everybody’s saying,” Whitfield joked to the audience. “A bone carrier is never off her job.”

The new knowledge set Zolciak Biermann off.

“Is this b— for real?” she said over the phone. “So you think I lie about having a stroke? I lie about having open-heart surgery? I lie that I take thyroid medicine, b—? She’s f—ing scum and I won’t even acknowledge it. She’s f—ing trash. Period.”

“I’m not a cancer survivor,” Zolciak Biermann also said. “I don’t know who the f— told you that. And nobody f—ing said that.”

The “Tardy to the Party” singer then went in on Leakes, calling her out for parking her car in a handicapped spot and the “roaches” in her house — something her daughter Brielle Biermann had Snapchatted her about during a visit to the house earlier this season.

She doubled down in a text message to the whole group in Barcelona.

“NeNe is sick and disgusting,” she wrote in the text, which accompanied a video of the “roaches” and a photo of Leakes’ car parked in the handicapped spot. “And I’m not just speaking on the fact that she made fun of a SERIOUS health issue I had… But I am also speaking on the fact that she lives in a f—ing roach nest. For someone who has two beautiful kids and an amazing husband, she should be worried about karma. But this is coming from the same person who takes handicapped spots from the handicapped.”

This text set off Leakes.

“F— Kim, okay?” she shouted. “Can’t none of y’all b—s can step in my house and say a m———ing thing because all my s— is brand new with real tags on the b—, okay? … To say that I live in a roach-infested house? Her and her daughter are disgusting.”

As for the handicapped spot, Leakes told the group the pass was her husband Gregg’s, who was hospitalized recently for heart problems.

“This shows you how much a f—ing liar this girl is,” Leakes continued. “She’s a trashy, no-good b—. She’s always been trash and she’s going to always be trash. That was so calculated and disgusting. … She’s a disgusting, bald-headed b—.”

Asked if Leakes believed Zolciak Biermann’s health problems are real, Leakes said no. “I believe she’s an excuse person and I stand by that,” she said.

Fans of the show know what happened next in real life, as it turned into a social media scandal they coined “RoachGate” in October, when Leakes tweeted about Zolciak Biermann’s text and Brielle’s video, calling the mother-daughter duo “racists.”

“Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists! What her daughter did at my home, (which she nor kim were invited to so be clear abt that as well) was pure disgusting, racist, learned behavior etc,” Leakes wrote on social media, adding, “children are NOT off limits when you allow your child to talk to adults any kind of way, post disrespectful things on social media and so on. Kim is a calculating bio polar racist with a horrible mouth, who uses black folks for her come up.”

Soon after the initial post, Zolciak Biermann hired legal counsel, telling E!’s Daily Pop, “I don’t take this lightly. It’s one thing like I said to kind of banter back and forth and have an opinion. This is far beyond just having an opinion.”

Photo credit: NBCU Photo Bank / Getty