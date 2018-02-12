Kim Zolciak Biermann Calls NeNe Leakes ‘Disgusting’ After Preview of Next Week’s ‘RHOA’

Kim Zolciak Biermann and NeNe Leakes are back at each other’s throats after a preview of The Real Housewives of Atlanta revealed rude comments Leakes made about her former friend’s health problems.

In Sunday’s episode, the Don’t Be Tardy star declined to go on a trip to Barcelona, Spain with the other RHOA cast members after they were less-than-enthusiastic about the 39-year-old bringing her husband Kroy Biermann on the “girl’s trip.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kim defended her wanting to being Kroy along by saying the 10-hour plane ride made her nervous when she has previously suffered a stroke while on a 4-hour flight.

But when the other women declare the trip a “girl’s only zone,” Kim decides to back out of it altogether.

In a preview for next Sunday’s episode, Leakes starts to mock her former friend for not wanting to travel alone.

“Kim is the only person I know who has had cancer, thyroid [problems], blood clots, open heart surgery, a stroke,” she says, before Porsha Williams says, “Jesus…” disapprovingly.

Later, Sheree Whitfield and Williams call Kim up to let her know that Kenya Moore also decided not to go on the trip, citing family reasons. It’s then that they tell the Bravo personality what Leakes has been saying about her.

“She doesn’t know what the f— I do, because I don’t talk to her,” Kim says angrily. “She’s f—ing scum and I won’t even f—ing acknowledge her.”

It’s then that she throws out a comment that Leakes’ house is infested with cockroaches, an accusation that previously sparked a fiery online feud that ended with Leakes calling Kim and her daughter Brielle Briermann “racist.”

“What she really needs to worry about is the f—ing roaches in her house,” Kim says, calling the home a “roach nest.”

And the feud is apparently still going, according to tweets the two reality TV personalities sent after the preview aired.

“NeNe first talked about my daughter and now my husband,” Kim tweeted Sunday night. “I hope this helps people see the nasty and disgusting person she really is.”

She added the hashtags, “she can dish it but not take it,” and “she’s not funny, she is fading.”

NeNe first talked about my daughter and now my husband. I hope this helps people see the nasty and disgusting person she really is. #SheCanDishItButNotTakeIt #ShesNotFunnySheIsFading — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) February 12, 2018

Leakes responded in a more cryptic manner, writing, “There’s a difference between fun shade and just hitting below the belt to be nasty! Take note.”

There’s a difference between fun shade and just hitting below the belt to be nasty! Take note — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) February 12, 2018

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: NBCU Photo Bank / Getty