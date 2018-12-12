‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Details ‘Scary’ Pregnancy Complications

Kenya Moore is formally introducing her daughter Brooklyn Doris after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s emergency caesarean section on Nov. 4.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the new mom opened up about her “scary” pregnancy complications and life with little Brooklyn and husband Marc Daly in the days following.

“I finally have everything I’ve dreamed of,” she gushed. “She’s so perfect in so many ways. This little angel … so beautiful. I feel so blessed. It’s all been so worth it.”

The Bravo star had quite the high-risk pregnancy, seeing an OBGYN and perinatologist weekly.

“There were so many scares along the way,” she explained. “We held our breath every time we went to the doctor.”

After being diagnosed in October with preeclampsia, which causes high blood pressure and fluid retention and can be fatal, Moore experienced a shocking sudden weight gain that sent her to the hospital.

“I called them to give them my blood pressure readings and my reading was through the roof and climbing,” Moore told the outlet. “They told me, ‘Your condition is worsening so get your bags and go straight to the hospital, you’re delivering today.’”

“It was all happening so fast,” she continued. “I started crying because I got so scared. I couldn’t get a hold of Marc, I didn’t know what was going to happen. I just remember feeling overwhelmed with emotion. It was really tough.”

Soon after, Moore found herself in the operating room for an emergency c-section, which lasted three hours and, due to fibroids, required both a lateral and vertical incision.

“They couldn’t get the baby out,” she said. “There were all these complications and they knew if they cut into a fibroid, I could potentially bleed out and die. So they ended up cutting me vertically too, to just get the baby out and make sure I survived the surgery. They were so scared they were going to lose me.”

As if that weren’t enough, the reality personality’s epidural wore off, requiring doctors to put her under with a different kind of anesthesia. “When it was all over, my doctor said, ‘This was one for the books,’” she recalled.

It was all worth it for little Brooklyn, however.

“They laid her down on my chest, and those screaming cries stopped immediately,” Moore said of the first moment meeting her baby. “She was just so perfect, so tiny. And just like that, all my dreams had come true.”

Despite being six weeks premature, things have been smooth sailing since then.

“We’re so in love,” Moore said. “Everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong. But she’s such a tough baby; so determined. And every step of the way, she kept surviving and getting stronger. She’s my miracle baby. There’s no other way to describe it, she’s my miracle baby.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kenya Moore