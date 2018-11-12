‘RHOA’: Gregg Leakes Falls Ill Following Colon Cancer Diagnosis

Gregg Leakes’ battle with cancer is taking a toll on the Real Housewives of Atlanta husband.

In last week’s episode of the Bravo reality show, NeNe Leakes’ longtime husband was revealed to have been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer, and in Sunday’s all-new episode, he was struggling to eat and maintain his strength following surgery to remove part of his colon, having visibly lost a significant amount of weight.

In one heartbreaking scene, Gregg revealed that he prayed to God to help him keep food down after days of not being able to eat; and later in the episode, he had to step outside at NeNe’s boutique opening, telling producers he felt “faint” and needed to “get some air.”

“There’s just too many people,” he told NeNe.

NeNe and her fellow Housewives were quick to fuss over him, bringing water, jokes and their fanning services in order to assist Gregg, who admitted he was simply feeling “overheated.”

“The one thing I can tell you is that Gregg Leakes is loved,” NeNe said of her husband’s strong support system in a confessional.

Later, she told the cameras, “Gregg and I took vows — in sickness and in health — and all of those vows mean something to me. If the tables were turned and it was me who was sick, I would want my spouse to ride with me during this time. And that’s what I’m gonna do for Gregg.”

NeNe first announced that Gregg was dealing with cancer on social media in June, explaining the reason behind why she had to cancel several of her comedy shows.

“First of all, I just want to say that I feel very blessed and extremely lucky to be able to do what I do. I’m so grateful that you guys purchased tickets to see me everywhere,” she said at the time. “I have to cancel my Albany, New York show and my New York City Caroline’s show. Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital.”

“I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money’s worth knowing that my husband is in the hospital not feeling well,” the Bravo star continued. “He has said to me over and over again, ‘Go on, go out there, have a good time, do the show, I’m going to be fine.’ But I find it mentally very hard for me to do that.”

“Gregg will be out of the hospital this week,” she concluded. “He will be stronger, he will be better and we will be out here doing this show again in no time. Thank you for loving me! Thank you so much.”

Photo credit: Instagram/NeNe Leakes