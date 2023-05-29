'RHOA': Everything We Know About Kenya Moore's New Man'
After a four-year, drawn-out divorce that has yet to be settled, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has decided she's no longer putting her love life on hold. The former Miss USA split from her estranged husband, Marc Daly, in 2019. Since then, there's been Daly's mental gymnastics and failed attempts at reconciliation, a custody battle, and him reportedly holding up the divorce for financial gain. During that time, Moore opted not to date and focus on raising her four-year-old daughter, Brooklyn. But now, a special someone has captured the beauty queen's attention. Her new beau made his debut on the Bravo show on May 28.
This season, Moore is back to her old self, or even better. She gushed when speaking about him in her confessional, and says he's been a breath of fresh air after a tumultuous split. While she's taking her time this go around, she can't help but smile. Here's everything we know about Moore's new love, Roi Shlomo.
A 'RHOA' co-star set them up
Moore met Shlomo though a friend of the show, Monyetta Shaw. Shaw has been on the show for two seasons.prevnext
He's a CEO
In a previous episode, Moore opened up about Shlom's work. "He's the CEO and founder of Kale Me Crazy [green juice and smoothie bar], and I am, like, kinda crazy about him," she said. "I mean, you know: Tall. Handsome. Kind. Funny."prevnext
She says their intimacy is on another level
When speaking of Shlomo in her confessional, Moore said she was already smitten, but things got heated and took her over the moon. "He's good in bed," she said firmly.prevnext
It's the first man she's taken seriously since her divorce proceedings began
With a smile on her face, Moore told Sheree Whitfield that she felt good moving forward with Shlomo. "I just feel good. Like, I just feel more alive," she added. "I feel like I'm ready to date." She later told Shaw and Kandi Burruss that Shlomo "awakened" her. "I just felt like it was asleep and now, it's like, 'OK, I'm feeling stuff. I'm feelin' stuff!'" she told the women. "It has just made me feel like a woman again."prevnext
Shlomo owns multiple businesses
Shlomo isn't a CEO of one. His Instagram bio lists him as a serial entrepreneur. He also owns an event space and a restaurant.prevnext
He's well-traveled
Like Burruss, Shlomo is worldwide. His social media account boasts of his travel excursions.prev