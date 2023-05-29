'RHOA': Everything We Know About Kenya Moore's New Man'

After a four-year, drawn-out divorce that has yet to be settled, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has decided she's no longer putting her love life on hold. The former Miss USA split from her estranged husband, Marc Daly, in 2019. Since then, there's been Daly's mental gymnastics and failed attempts at reconciliation, a custody battle, and him reportedly holding up the divorce for financial gain. During that time, Moore opted not to date and focus on raising her four-year-old daughter, Brooklyn. But now, a special someone has captured the beauty queen's attention. Her new beau made his debut on the Bravo show on May 28.

This season, Moore is back to her old self, or even better. She gushed when speaking about him in her confessional, and says he's been a breath of fresh air after a tumultuous split. While she's taking her time this go around, she can't help but smile. Here's everything we know about Moore's new love, Roi Shlomo.