'Return to Amish' New Season Premiere Date Announced on TLC

After more than two years, Return to Amish will return to TLC with a new season on March 22. The upcoming installment promises to give fans a deeper look into the reality TV stars' lives as they continue to try to establish lives outside of the world they grew up in.

The new season will pick up with returning stars Jeremiah and his wife Carmella. As Jeremiah goes on the hunt for his biological family, he winds up false leads and tragedy threatens to derail his search. Sabrina returns as well, and this time she’s juggling a fourth pregnancy and her relationship with the father, Jethro, and also celebrating a year of sobriety. According to the press release, viewers will be introduced to Rosanna and Maureen as they leave their tight-knit Amish communities for the first time, traveling to join Jeremiah, Carmella, and Sabrina to experience many firsts in the non-Amish world. Rosanna’s sheltered life hasn’t prepared her to deal with the stress of the English, or non-Amish, world, but she’s determined to soak up her new surroundings. Maureen is similarly excited to experience the English world, and a budding relationship has the potential to help her acclimate even faster.

Access Online unveiled a quick preview, giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from the coming season.“I was adopted into the Amish community when I was 1 and a half and I wanted to meet my biological father,” Jeremiah says in the clip. Sabrina's journey can also be seen in the short clip. “I wasn’t planning on being pregnant again this soon,” she admits. "I want to leave the Amish because we're not allowed to have fun," one of the new cast members said as she was seen in a clip fascinated by the concept of public restrooms. "I'm really excited to see how the outside world is."

Return to Amish is produced by Hot Snakes Media. The series airs on TLC at 9PM ET/PT.