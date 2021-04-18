Relive Some of Alma Wahlberg's Best 'Wahlburgers' Moments

✖

Fans of the Wahlberg family were torn up with the loss of matriarch Alma Wahlberg. The mother of nine children, six boys and three girls, laid down the law on Wahlburgers, earning her many fans and lots of love during the reality series' run on A&E.

Her time on the show was a parade of memorable moments and fun clashes with her children, especially Donnie, Mark and Wahlburgers chef Paul Wahlberg. This collection of moments from A&E show truly captures what fans loved about Alma and what the family lost with her passing.

Both Mark and Donnie Wahlberg took to social media to pay tribute to their late mother. The Boogie Nights star kept him message short and sweet, captioning a photo by calling her, "My angel. Rest in peace." The Blue Bloods star added a bit more alongside a sweet video of he and his mother.

"I'm so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life's path by, such an amazing woman," Donnie in the caption for the video. "My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am."

"She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I've ever known. I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody whoever came across her knows, true blue," Wahlberg continued. "That was Alma — mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel. She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else. She kicked our butts if we messed up, kicked anyone else's butts if they messed with us. Taught us right, made us pay the price when we were wrong. She was the epitome of the word grace."

Alma Wahlberg was always proud of her children and it played out on the TV screen. In 2018 she looked back on her children and felt that despite some rough spots early on, she raised "good people" in the end. "I didn't know what was the right or wrong thing sometimes because sometimes it got really crazy because there's nine of them all doing different things," Wahlberg said. "As they were getting older, I noticed they were being nicer to each other. They help people and I couldn't be prouder."