Jenny McCarthy Speaks out After Mother-in-Law Alma Wahlberg's Death

Jenny McCarthy is honoring her mother-in-law, Alma Wahlberg. Alma, the mother of McCarthy's husband Donnie Wahlberg, recently died, with the family making the passing public knowledge on Sunday morning. Donnie and his brother Mark Wahlberg simultaneously broke the news, and McCarthy soon joined her partner in mourning the Wahlberg matriarch.

The 48-year-old Masked Singer judge first spoke out on Twitter, sharing Donnie's tribute to the Wahlburgers star, who was 78. She added a few kind words of her own, saying Alma was "the world's greatest mother-in-law" and would "be missed dearly."

Such a beautiful tribute for the worlds greatest mother-in-law. You are loved by so many and will be missed dearly. Love you, Alma. ❤️🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/iWWygzNIyr — Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) April 18, 2021

She then took to Instagram for another special tribute to the mother-of-nine. She shared a sweet selfie with Alma, alongside another brief message. She wrote: "To my sweet Alma. I could not have asked for a better mother-in-law. Always kind, always made me feel loved and she will always be an inspiration to so many.. Love you so much Alma."

Alma's death has sparked loads of tributes from family, friends, and fans of hers and her children. However, none have been quite as moving as Donnie's lengthy passage on his Instagram. Alongside an equally moving video of himself and Alma spending time together, he made sure the world knew about the woman he calls "the epitome of the word grace."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy)

"I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman," the new Kids on the Block member wrote. "My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am. I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true.

"She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known. I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody who ever came across her knows, true blue. Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained. She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times."

He added, "That was Alma — mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel. She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else. She kicked our butts if we messed up, kicked anyone else’s butts if they messed with us. Taught us right, made us pay the price when we were wrong. She was the epitome of the word grace." You can read Donnie's full tribute over on his Instagram profile.