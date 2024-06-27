'MILF Manor' Dads and Sons Face off Over What Women Want in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The 'MILF Manor' DILFS of Season 2 are facing off against their sons in this exclusive sneak peek.

It's time for the dads and sons of MILF Manor Season 2 to face off when it comes to who knows best what women want. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the TLC show, it's the dads versus their own sons in a quiz show being judged by the women – but will experience triumph over youth?

Asked how many times a week they would want to have sex, the dads agree on the answer 21 – saying it's "three times a day, seven days a week." However, their answer is nothing compared to the sons', as they hold up their board reading, "As much as she needs."

"Our answer is something you guys literally can't keep up with," heckles 21-year-old Joey. Darren, 57, claps back, "Problem is, we've already learned you guys have no idea what she needs," but gets roasted by his own son Sam, 24, who responds, "We know what you need for 21 times – Viagra."

(Photo: TLC)

Taking both answers to the women, it's the sons who earn the round point, discouraging the dads leading into the next question: "Which body part on a woman should you lick to turn her on?"

After both teams gather to confer, the sons are first to reveal their answer – and it's a word so lewd it has to be blurred out on screen. As the women side-eye the younger team's answer, the dads repeat how "embarrassed" they are their own sons chose that as their response.

In a confessional, Anthony, 54, says he has "no comment" on his son Joey's answer, as the younger man assures, "That's that's a me thing."

(Photo: TLC)

After the shock wears off, the dads reveal their answer is a more subtle "every inch of her," with Anthony reminding the younger men to "keep it clean" and "keep it classy." It's a point for the dads that round, putting them in the lead by just one point.

"You're getting this all down, right?" Anthony teases the other team. Joey confesses to the camera, "I'm trying to stay confident right now, but the women aren't really too stoked about our answers." He adds, "It's kind of hard, you know, knowing in the back of my head that my dad taught me what I know."

Who will walk away victorious at the end of the game? MILF Manor airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.