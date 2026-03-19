Reality Star Jordan Wright Found Dead at 33

The Only Way Is Essex‘s Jordan Wright has died at the age of 33.

The British reality TV personality was found dead in a drainage canal near Bang Tao Beach in Phuket, Thailand, on Saturday, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The publication noted that Wright was found after the nearby hotel where he was staying was unable to contact him after he was supposed to check out. His hotel key card was reportedly discovered in his pocket, while his phone was located nearby.

Police chief Sutthirak Chuthong of Choeng Thale district station told the Daily Mail that a search of Wright’s hotel room “revealed no signs of forced entry or other irregularities,” and that he had checked in alone.

The chief added that authorities were still waiting on autopsy results “to determine whether drugs were present in his system.”

“CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area,” Chuthong added. “His movements eventually led to the location where his body was later discovered.”

Chuthong said it was believed that Wright had been dead for less than two days before he was found, and that there were no signs that he had been assaulted.

“The case remains under investigation while we wait for the official autopsy results. CCTV footage related to the incident is part of the case file and cannot be released at this stage,” Chuthong continued. “We cannot confirm the exact cause of death until the autopsy results are released. If relatives or friends have concerns about the cause of death, they can contact the police station.”

Wright first made his reality TV debut in 2017 on MTV’s Ex on the Beach and joined ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex the next year. He left the series after just one season.

“Everyone at TOWIE sends their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Jordan Wright at this very sad time,” a spokesman for The Only Way Is Essex told Deadline.