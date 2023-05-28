Reality Show Canceled Abruptly, Sparking Financial Concerns With Network

Those excited about the now-canceled Four Weddings reboot will have to get their dose of competitive brides elsewhere. Deadline reports Channel 4 has axed the show before production commenced. The publication learned nearly 24 staffers were due to start production on Four Weddings but was notified this week that the show would not be moving forward. ITV Studios-backed MultiStory Media was producing the reboot, and production was to take place throughout the summer. Freelancers hired on contract for the show have been given a compensation package for a two-week notice period. Rumors about the financial state of the network are now running rampant.

Sources say more cancelations at the network are imminent, as Channel 4 is trying to find new ways to handle a rapidly declining ad market, while budgets continue to rise. "We feel like they're struggling," one producer told the publication anonymously. Another producer noted the channel is desperate to prove that they are financially steady following the lengthy privatization battle. During that time, Channel 4 executives argued that it didn't require a sale in order to sustain itself in the uncertain market.

The British version of Four Weddings aired on Sky for four seasons and was eventually sold to other networks and aired on TLC in the U.S. The show followed four brides attending each other's weddings, as they rate them on dress, venue, food, and overall experience. In the end, the bride with the highest rating was sent on a dream honeymoon. It premiered in the U.S. on TLC in 2010 and ran for 10 seasons.

Four Weddings can now be streamed on several platforms. It's currently available on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video. Roku may also have the show available for streaming.

Ahead of the cancellation, longtime fans were excited for its return. The show has been off the air for a decade.

Channel 4 is a British free-to-air public broadcast television channel. Unlike the BBC, the network receives no public funding. Its revenue is generated by its own commercial activities, including publicity.