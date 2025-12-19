‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Ex-Husband Accused of Harassing Her

If it’s one thing you can count on Real Housewives stars and their associates to do is stay in the headlines. This time, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Britani Bateman’s ex-husband, John Underwood, was arrested after authorities say he violated a protective order she has in place against him, per TMZ.

Underwood had his first felony appearance before the judge in Utah on Wednesday over the matter. Prosecutors say the harassment has been ongoing since the protective order was put in place in 2023.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He’s reportedly accused of staring at her from the distance allowed under the order, re-routing her mail, and tampering with her electrical box at her home to interrupt her power. Bateman is currently in an on-again-off-again relationship with Donny Osmond’s nephew, Jared Osmond.

Underwood is Bateman’s second ex-husband. She was also previously married to J. Michael Bateman.

Bateman claims she received “unpleasant” text messages from strangers and also had “unknown people coming to her house.” Part of the protective order restricts Underwood from all direct or indirect contact or communication with the reality star. He’s also reportedly violated the order for Bateman by posting comments on her social media posts.

Bateman and Underwood’s split was less than amicable. According to Reality Tea, they were married for six and a half years, and they finalized their divorce back in 2023. In divorce court documents, Bateman said Underwood controlled every aspect of her life, including the beauty products she could use. He also reportedly demanded sex daily, kept her away from her kids, and drained their shared bank account. Outside of the Bravo show, Bateman is an actress and singer.

After graduating from BYU, she became a stage performer at Walt Disney World, performing as Disney Princesses Ariel and Belle, and also completed a nine-month stint at Tokyo Disneyland. Bateman’s credits also include her starring alongside Tori Spelling in the ABC Family Original Movie, The Mistle-Tones in 2012. She joined the Bravo reality show in 2024, and has had beef with OG Meredith Marks.