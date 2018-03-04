Pregnant ‘RHOC’ Alum Shamed in New Pregnancy Photo

Apparently when a Real Housewife shares a photo of herself pregnant and in a bikini, controversy follows.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Meghan Edmonds shared a photo on Feb. 28 enjoying some fun in the sun during a “baby moon” with her husband Jim Edmonds.

“Breakfast in bed, yoga, then spa and swim day,” Edmonds wrote, who is expecting twin boys due in June. In the photo Edmonds poses poolside at the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California, Us Weekly writes.

The photo caused an uproar from fans of the former reality star.

“Give me a break. Breakfast in bed . . . spa . . . yoga . . . and swim day . . . Are you kidding me??? Most women are working a mindless 9 to 5 job for barely any pay . . . and going home to feed their other kids without an assistant and nanny,” wrote one troll.

Another accused Edmonds of looking like she is “starving,” while a third asked: “U eating?”

The mom has not responded to the criticism, but many of followers came to her defense.

“We moms should support and enjoy each other!” one woman wrote. Added another, “She is glowing and beautiful and thankful — and has been through a lot. Don’t be a hater.”

Edmonds, who was introduced as a full-time member on Real Housewives of Orange County in season 10 announced back in January she would be leaving the show after three seasons.

“I arrived at this multi-faceted decision after much thought, and then I thought some more,” she said in a lengthy post. “As you might suspect filming this show takes a massive emotional toll: I’m literally filming my real life in real time and engaged in situations and circumstances which can be contentious. Then, when the show airs, we relive some trying of the most trying moments in our lives and then endure the public’s reaction; we never come out as winners to every viewer.”

The Bravo star said filming took a “physical toll” on her as she underwent IVF treatments in season 11, and welcomed first child Aspen King Edmonds in season 12.

Edmonds said she knew when she was filming the season 12 reunion while five weeks pregnant that she “was done.”

“I knew that I was going to have a long pregnancy growing the twins and it would be next to impossible to film,” she said. “I could do it, but did I really want to? Twin pregnancies must be treated more delicately than a singleton pregnancy and are high-risk by default, so I also wanted to have a peaceful pregnancy with positive influences. Consistent positive influences are harder to find on RHOC!”

“… I guess it’s time for me to become an actual real housewife of sorts,” she said in a note announcing her departure.