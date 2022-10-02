'Real Housewives of New York City' Almost Cast Major Rapper

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York would have looked a lot different if the rapper they had their eyes on made the cut. TMZ reports Remy Ma, who has starred on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: New York, was recommended by its season standout Eboni K. Williams to be a cast member on the show. Producers fell in love with the rapper during her virtual casting audition and wanted to move forward with her. But things changed when they discovered Remy doesn't live in New York full-time. Her casting came at a time when producers were looking to diversify the series and give a more realistic look to the franchise in terms of demographics.

The Bronx-born rapper lives in New Jersey with her husband and young daughter. She reportedly does have an apartment in midtown Manhattan but spends no time there. At the time of her casting recommendation, producers were under the assumption that she still had ties to the city. Insiders claim Housewives is loose about the cast's "wife" status, but they are strict when it comes to them living primarily in the town in which the franchise is based. Therefore, Remy didn't make the cut.

Williams – a former prosecutor turned legal analyst, commentator, and cultural critic – made history as the franchise's first Black housewife. Her appearance on the show was met with harsh criticism. Viewers felt she spoke too much about racial inequality, even when unwarranted or unprompted.

Williams shot back, noting that she spoke of issues impacting America at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when filming began, and due to the Black Lives Matter Movement happening simultaneously.

Andy Cohen has since confirmed the traditional format of RHONY no longer exists. Moving forward, there will be two shows: one with the OG's and another with younger cast members.