'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Margaret Joseph's Ex-Husband Dead at 74

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs is mourning the loss of her ex-husband, Jan Josephs. PEOPLE reported that Jan died at the age of 74 on Aug. 26. He reportedly died after experiencing a sudden heart attack.

Jan's family held funeral services shortly after his Aug. 26 passing. But, the news of his death was only made public on Monday when Margaret shared a tribute to her ex on Instagram. She posted a throwback photo of Jan alongside an emotional message about the legacy that he's leaving behind.

"Today would have been Jan's 75th birthday. He passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him," Margaret's caption began. "We are heartbroken. The night before he left us we shared a beautiful conversation of how blessed we are, our children all successful and happy and that we could only brag to each other." Jan and Margaret may have gotten a divorce in 2013, but they remained on good terms. As the RHONJ star even wrote, they spoke every day. She added, "He was my family. Jan was an amazing father, grandfather, friend, [and] partner to his girlfriend. He loved everyone unconditionally. He loved Motown, working out and Italian food, but most of all he loved his family."

Margaret ended her post by explaining why she chose this particular photo of her ex-husband. She wrote, "I chose this photo not only because it was one of his favorites but because he had a youthful spirit and will be forever young. Happy Birthday my angel." Margaret's RHONJ co-stars shared their condolences in the comments section, with Melissa Gorga posting two heart emojis and Jackie Goldschneider writing, "Happy birthday Jan. I know he was so loved."

As PEOPLE noted, Margaret and Jan first wed in 1994. When they tied the knot, the Bravo personality became a stepmother to Jan's three children from a previous marriage. The pair also share one biological son together. They divorced in 2013 after Margaret had an affair with Joe Benigno, to whom she is now married. The situation led to an estrangement between Margaret and her children, a topic that she has been open about on RHONJ. "I know they don't hate me," she said in 2018. "They're holding a grudge. And it doesn't make it any easier. But I know in my heart we'll find a way back to one another. I'd die over them." Still, Margaret and Jan had a great relationship up until his passing. The reality star said back in 2021 to Wendy Williams that she and her ex were "amazing friends and amazing co-parents."