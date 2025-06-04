‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Alum Sentenced to Prison

Tom Girardi is heading to the slammer. At least that’s what a judge has sentenced the disgraced attorney to.

Fans remember The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who is still legally married to Erika Jayne, famously represented Erin Brockovich, and subsequently became famous for getting his clients major settlements. Unfortunately, clients say they rarely or ever saw a penny from his settlements, and Girardi used their settlement money to fund his lavish lifestyle and Jayne’s career.

Girardi, now 86, was sentenced to seven years in prison. He must also pay restitution in the amount of $2.3 million. Prosecutors say he stole millions of dollars from clients throughout the years. Girardi must also pay a $35,000 fine, per NBC News. Since the scandal broke a few years ago, his law firm, Girardi Keese, has closed.

“Girardi sent lulling communications to the defrauded clients that, among other things, falsely denied that the settlement proceeds had been paid and falsely claimed that Girardi Keese could not pay the settlement proceeds to clients until certain purported requirements had been met,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release. “These bogus requirements included addressing supposed tax obligations, settling bankruptcy claims, obtaining supposedly necessary authorizations from judges, and satisfying other debts.”

“This self-proclaimed ‘champion of justice’ was nothing more than a thief and a liar who conned his vulnerable clients out of millions of dollars,” U.S. Attorney Bilal Essayli said.

Jayne filed for divorce in 2020. Federal prosecutors say her estranged husband used $25 million from his law firm’s operating account to pay expenses for EJ Global, a company formed for the reality star’s entertainment career. The money was reportedly spent on luxury cars, private jet travel, jewelry, wardrobe, makeup, and exclusive clubs. Jayne has insisted she had no inkling of Girardi’s wrongdoing.