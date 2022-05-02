'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Speaks out on Body Shaming

✖

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora is getting real about her first season on the Bravo series. Us Weekly reported that Sidora underwent a "mommy makeover" after appearing on RHOA. She also explained how the body-shaming that she experienced from some of her co-stars affected her amidst her decision to undergo plastic surgery.

Sidora explained that she underwent a "whole mommy makeover," adding, "It was like the [whole] package." The reality star went on to say that she chose to undergo a "mommy makeover" partly because of the health issues that she's been facing. She continued, "Like, boobs back in place — you know, make them a little smaller cause I was having neck issues — and then I had a hernia and so they did a hernia repair and a tummy tuck. That was it. I was good. I'm happy."

Sidora did note that she was affected by the "hurtful" comments that Kenya Moore made about her body (the pair are reportedly making efforts to repair their relationship, which fans will get to see once Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on May 1). However, when it comes to her "mommy makeover," she did it because of some of the health issues that she's been dealing with, including endometriosis. The RHOA star said, "[The show] gave me an opportunity to talk about my diagnosis, which was a form of endometriosis called myosis."

She even said that she dealt with the side effects of myosis during the Season 13 finale of the Bravo show, noting that she was experiencing "really bad cramps." The mom-of-three has even had to take pain medication for her cramps, which she described as "intense." After dealing with these issues for years, Sidora finally decided to do something about it. According to the actor, she's so glad that she did so.

"I've been dealing with that for all these years. … And once I went and had that surgery, I was like, well, can we just put everything back where it should be?" she recalled. "It was like, 'Let's do it while I'm down. Let me just also do something. That's gonna make me happy.' And that's what I did." Fans can watch Sidora on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, which airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.