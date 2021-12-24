‘RHOA’ New Season 14 Cast Member Already Creating Drama With Co-Stars

Filming for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 is underway and many are anticipating the third return of OG Sheree Whitfield. The She by Sheree owner is set to be a major focus of the upcoming season, with her drama with her on-again-off-again prison bae, Tyrone Gilliams, at the center. The two lovebirds are allegedly not on speaking terms, leaving her storyline in jeopardy. But multiple reports of the reality star battling her co-stars are floating around.

Whitfield is reportedly at odds with Drew Sidora. Sidora, an actress, joined the cast in season 13 and had drama with Kenya Moore and a friend to the show, Latoya Ali. Love B. Scott reports that Whitfield eats Sidora alive in their feud and she’s apparently bringing in her friends to do some dirty work as well on the Bravo series. The report notes that Sidora gets into a major blowup with Whitfield’s friend, Fatum Alford.

According to Blogger Kempire, during a cast trip in Blue Ridge, Georgia, Alford mentions hearing a rumor that Sidora’s husband Ralph Pittman is gay. Alford allegedly heard this rumor from Sidora’s assistant. Sidora allegedly shoots back by referring to Alford as a “little dog b—h” during an argument and takes things a step further by throwing dog treats at Alford.

Sidora is also reportedly at odds with newbie Sanya Richards Ross, a track star. Also at odds are Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore. The two recently unfollowed one another on Instagram, seemingly ending their truce. Moore and Hampton have had a rollercoaster friendship, becoming friends during season 6 of the show and falling out by season 8. They put their differences aside by the end of last season.

Also returning this season is Kandi Burruss, who has been a peach holder since Season 2. Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey both opted to leave the show and focus on other ventures.