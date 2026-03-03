‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Released From Prison

Peter Thomas is a free man. The Real Housewives of Atlanta staple, who was married to Cynthia Bailey for nine years and spent six seasons on the show alongside his then-wife, was recently released from prison.

Thomas was sentenced to federal prison and released this month after serving about six months of an 18-month sentence for failing to pay over $2.5 million in payroll taxes to his restaurant employees.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Though Thomas is no longer in jail, he is now under community confinement and probation until August 2026. He has also been ordered to pay restitution of $2.5 million to the IRS. He was initially sentenced to 18 months.

The father of five is either living in a residential reentry center, also known as a halfway house, or he’s held in home confinement, though which one is unknown. He shared a video on Instagram upon his release dancing to T.I.’s hit track “Let ‘Em Know.”

Thomas pled guilty to one count of failure to pay trust fund taxes in December 2024. He allegedly owed the IRS $650K from his employees’ wages in trust fund taxes connected to a restaurant, Sports One, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The opening of the restaurant was featured on the Bravo reality series. TMZ reports he will begin 2 years of supervised release and he has been ordered not to drink to excess or use narcotics after getting out as well.

Thomas made headlines from jail when he did an interview with All About the Tea bashing his supermodel ex, claiming Bailey hadn’t contacted nor visited him since he began his prison stint. It shocked fans the comments he made as she appeared on his podcast months before he turned himself in. Thomas gave his current girlfriend, Alexandra Mulan, for being by his side during his legal drama. She also posted the video of Thomas amis his release to her own Instagram account.