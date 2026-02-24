‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 17 Premiere Date Announced, Trailer Released

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back and “wilder than ever” as the Housewives’ Georgia peaches return for Season 17 on April 5.

On Tuesday, Bravo announced the upcoming return of RHOA and released the first trailer for Season 17, which features the return of Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, and Kelli Ferrell. Cynthia Bailey will also return as a “friend of.”

Joining the Housewives for Season 17 are two newcomers — Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole and R&B recording artist K. Michelle.

The new season is teased as being “wilder than ever” in Bravo’s official description. “With fan favorites and new faces joining the mix, friendships are pushed to their limits,” the logline continues. “Atlanta is hotter, bolder and more unpredictable than ever and keeping it peachy is the ultimate challenge.”

Meet the Cast of RHOA Season 17

Porsha steps into a new era of her life, and now that her divorce is final, she’s approaching relationships and dating with an open mind. She embraces all of life’s possibilities, including not one but two potential love interests that she’s ready to introduce to the group. When it comes to her sister friends, while some bonds remain rocky, she’s committed to keeping a positive mindset … or at least giving it her best shot.

steps into a new era of her life, and now that her divorce is final, she’s approaching relationships and dating with an open mind. She embraces all of life’s possibilities, including not one but two potential love interests that she’s ready to introduce to the group. When it comes to her sister friends, while some bonds remain rocky, she’s committed to keeping a positive mindset … or at least giving it her best shot. Phaedra returns with her signature wit and razor‑sharp reads. As she steps back into the circle, she’s open to mending fences with Angela and proving she’s still cool and unbothered by it all while still having fun in the dating pool. Though her businesses keep her booked and busy, the lawyer in her is always on and ready to come to the rescue even as she juggles the adventures of raising two teenage sons.

returns with her signature wit and razor‑sharp reads. As she steps back into the circle, she’s open to mending fences with Angela and proving she’s still cool and unbothered by it all while still having fun in the dating pool. Though her businesses keep her booked and busy, the lawyer in her is always on and ready to come to the rescue even as she juggles the adventures of raising two teenage sons. Drew keeps positive vibes while she works through the next stage of her life. She is keeping her dating roster open, but is still guarded on how much she wants to share with the ladies. While she handles new unexpected conflicts, Drew finds herself balancing her acting and music career, all while having her most important job as a mom. With romance, career moves and friendships all in the spotlight, she proves she’s ready for love, life and everything that comes with it.

keeps positive vibes while she works through the next stage of her life. She is keeping her dating roster open, but is still guarded on how much she wants to share with the ladies. While she handles new unexpected conflicts, Drew finds herself balancing her acting and music career, all while having her most important job as a mom. With romance, career moves and friendships all in the spotlight, she proves she’s ready for love, life and everything that comes with it. Shamea is ready for a major pivot, investing in herself like never before and launching her own rum company. Known as a triple threat, Shamea finds that stepping into entrepreneurship proves more challenging than expected. Lingering tensions with Porsha and clashes with Drew create ongoing drama. Amidst it all, her fertility journey continues.

is ready for a major pivot, investing in herself like never before and launching her own rum company. Known as a triple threat, Shamea finds that stepping into entrepreneurship proves more challenging than expected. Lingering tensions with Porsha and clashes with Drew create ongoing drama. Amidst it all, her fertility journey continues. Angela speaks her truth and holds the ladies accountable. Coming off last season, she and husband Charles Oakley are stronger than ever as she navigates life and family challenges in the wake of her mother’s passing. She’s also still working to repair her fractured friendships from last season and rise above old wounds with Phaedra. While dealing with explosive rumors and the drama that comes with it, Angela continues to make her career moves, proving that she’s committed to building something all her own.

speaks her truth and holds the ladies accountable. Coming off last season, she and husband Charles Oakley are stronger than ever as she navigates life and family challenges in the wake of her mother’s passing. She’s also still working to repair her fractured friendships from last season and rise above old wounds with Phaedra. While dealing with explosive rumors and the drama that comes with it, Angela continues to make her career moves, proving that she’s committed to building something all her own. Kelli balances motherhood, her career, dating and Atlanta drama like a pro. With her oldest daughter heading off to college, Kelli faces a new chapter as she continues to expand her business with the opening of her second restaurant location. Between heated conflicts and defending herself against salacious rumors from within the group and her personal life, she proves she can juggle it all and come out even stronger.

balances motherhood, her career, dating and Atlanta drama like a pro. With her oldest daughter heading off to college, Kelli faces a new chapter as she continues to expand her business with the opening of her second restaurant location. Between heated conflicts and defending herself against salacious rumors from within the group and her personal life, she proves she can juggle it all and come out even stronger. Kimberly “K. Michelle” is not new to the A, but she’s true to it and this season she’s ready to make her mark. The award‑winning, Billboard‑charting artist and newlywed arrives with a renewed sense of purpose as she builds new bonds with the ladies. Known for her powerhouse presence in R&B, she’s now breaking barriers in country music, pursuing her lifelong dream all while balancing a thriving career, a new home, her son and a fresh chapter in love. Through it all, she proves she can juggle every high and low with equal parts of grace, grit and unforgettable style.

is not new to the A, but she’s true to it and this season she’s ready to make her mark. The award‑winning, Billboard‑charting artist and newlywed arrives with a renewed sense of purpose as she builds new bonds with the ladies. Known for her powerhouse presence in R&B, she’s now breaking barriers in country music, pursuing her lifelong dream all while balancing a thriving career, a new home, her son and a fresh chapter in love. Through it all, she proves she can juggle every high and low with equal parts of grace, grit and unforgettable style. Pinky joins the group, bringing her signature boldness and business‑savvy energy. The entrepreneur behind the $100 million Slutty Vegan empire faces a new phase after losing her business and having fought to buy it back. As a wife to an equally successful husband, Pinky supports his rise all while managing life as a mother of five, CEO and her own share of sizzling plant-based beef with the ladies this season.

joins the group, bringing her signature boldness and business‑savvy energy. The entrepreneur behind the $100 million Slutty Vegan empire faces a new phase after losing her business and having fought to buy it back. As a wife to an equally successful husband, Pinky supports his rise all while managing life as a mother of five, CEO and her own share of sizzling plant-based beef with the ladies this season. Cynthia returns as a friend, balancing her business ventures while keeping the group centered. With friendships constantly tested and drama unfolding at every turn, she proves to be a steady, calming force in the heart of the storm.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for Season 17 on Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET, with episodes streaming on Peacock the next day.