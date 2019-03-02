‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Peter Thomas Arrested in Miami

Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, was arrested at Miami International Airport Friday on a Louisiana warrant.

According to WPLG Local 10, Thomas is being held in Miami-Dade County jail without bond, awaiting extradition to Louisiana, where authorities accused him of check fraud. Miami-Dade Police Department officers arrested him at the airport in Miami as a fugitive.

Bailey was reportedly flying to Florida to open a nightclub in Miami Beach.

The 58-year-old was arrested a day after he posted video of himself in Kingston, Jamaica outside the Jamaican Ministry of Tourism. “Making deal with my people, BIG THINGS COMING,” he wrote in the caption.

Thomas and Bailey, 52, married during a 2011 episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but split in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2017. However, the two continued to be close friends and he still appears on the Bravo reality TV show. The couple even took a trip to Hawaii together in 2017 before the divorce went through, but Bailey said there was no chance of them reconciling.

“That ship has sailed. I know it seemed like we just decided to go to Hawaii together, but I was invited by Kandi [Burruss] and he was invited by Todd [Tucker],” Bailey told PEOPLE in 2017. “We had an amazing time together.”

Bailey said they had a good relationship after the split and were “in a great place.”

“I’m really pleased with the way we handled our divorce,” she explained. “I did not want to be mean, or ugly, or ratchet about it. I chose to be in my marriage. I was happy for many years in my marriage and a lot of great things came out of my marriage. I’m good, we’re good.”

Bailey is now dating Mike Hill.

Thomas infamously pulled a knife on Kenya Moore’s ex-husband, Matt Jordan, during a fight at a radio interview in 2017. Thomas told TMZ he did it in self-defense at the time.

On Feb. 18, Thomas shared an emotional Instagram video about being worried for his son Bryce, who was in Charlotte for the NBA All-Star Game at the time. Thomas said Bryce visited the Charlotte bar Thomas owns, and sent him home by himself. After Bryce left, Thomas suddenly grew nervous because his son was wearing a hoodie, which reminded him of the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

“I’m sharing something with you that I never even thought of before and that was the most terrifying three to five minutes in my life because he was wearing a black hoodie,” Thomas explained, referring to how long it took Bryce to get home. “And there’s a lot of vagrants in the area but I wasn’t afraid of them. I was afraid of the people that were supposed to protect us because I didn’t want him to have a moment. I was terrified.”

