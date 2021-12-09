‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Personality Threatens to Sue Bravo

Tyrone Gilliams, the boyfriend of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield, isn’t happy with Bravo for using his name and likeness on the show and is threatening legal action against the network. TMZ reports Gilliam had his legal team send the network a cease and desist letter over the network’s use of his name and looks without his permission.

According to the legal documents, Gilliams is claiming that he never told Bravo that it would be okay for him to be part of the TV show’s storyline. However, his name was constantly brought up by cast members in conversation, which he claims has resulted in profits for the network.

Gilliams is threatening legal action if Bravo doesn’t get to work removing anything having to do with him from the network –– this includes every second of him in any RHOA footage, social media posts, and stopping any marketing or advertisements that involve him.

The outlet previously reported Gilliams and Whitfield aren’t on speaking terms as of late due to her and the RHOA’s plans to film with him in a restaurant. Since he’s currently on home confinement, the move could’ve landed him back in prison. As of now, NBC/Bravo hasn’t responded to the cease and desist letter.

Whitfield recently rejoined the series after taking a long hiatus from the show. She was rumored to come back months ago, but only if one of the other big names left the show. “If Sheree does return full-time, it’ll probably come at the expense of Cynthia Bailey. From a production standpoint, the show can easily afford both Sheree Whitfield and Marlo Hampton as full-time housewives and give viewers familiar faces for the cost of Cynthia’s salary alone,” a source told LoveBScott earlier this year amid reports that producers were also trying to get Nene Leakes to make a few cameos this season.

As many are aware, Cynthia Bailey announced her exit from the show after 11 seasons earlier this year. “After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she said on Instagram. “Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!”