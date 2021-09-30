‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Wants Nene Leakes to Return for Cameo, Report Says

Real Housewives of Atlanta producers reportedly want to see Nene Leakes return in the next season for a cameo, according to a report from LoveBScott. Though the business owner has had her own qualms with production in the past –– and has boisterously voiced her complaints –– the executives at Bravo are willing to cough up a hefty penny for her cameo if it means covering part of the aftermath of her husband Gregg Leakes’ recent death.

She’d likely appear for possibly one or two episodes, but if things go smoothly and perform well overall, there may be other opportunities for future appearances. Nene wouldn’t be the only familiar to come back on the show. She would also be joined by her former frenemy Sheree Whitfield. The addition would come as Cynthia Bailey recently announced her exit from the show after 11 seasons. The chiefs behind the show allegedly decided it would be more feasible financially to add Sheree and bump Marlo Hampton up to a regular housewife. “If Sheree does return full-time, it’ll probably come at the expense of Cynthia Bailey. From a production standpoint, the show can easily afford both Sheree Whitfield and Marlo Hampton as full-time housewives and give viewers familiar faces for the cost of Cynthia’s salary alone,” the outlet reported.

The cast of RHOA is going through some major shakeups for the next season as Porsha Williams also made the announcement that she will no longer be a housewife with the franchise, leaving the OG cast down to Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. Drew Sidora’s future on the show was previously up in the air –– though, with all of the changes, production has decided to keep her around for another season. One of Akon’s wives Rozina Negusei will also reportedly doing a few episodes with the other ladies since she’s good friends with Sheree. Last week, it was announced that Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross would be joining the RHOA franchise. Production allegedly has plans to make her a full-fledged peach-toting housewife, but her future depends on how she fairs during filming.