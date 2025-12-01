‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Cast Member Reveals Her New Girlfriend

Porsha Williams is seemingly in love again. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has hinted about her budding love life since her divorce from Simon Guobadia, revealing at one point, she was dating both a man and a woman, but now the Go Naked Hair founder has gone public with her new lady.

Williams dedicated a recent Instagram post, solidifying things on social media. Her new girlfriend is a woman named Patrice “Sway” McKinney, a successful Atlanta entrepreneur.

“🎉Happiest Birthday @sway_thepro Hope this year continues to bring you everything you want and more! 🥂🍾 Can’t wait to act up saturday!” she shared, with a carousel of photos of them hugged up by a Christmas tree. This weekend, Williams was in attendance of a major birthday bash for Sway and her twin sister.

During an appearance at Culture Con in October, Williams revealed that she was “talking to” two different people — a man and a woman — and that she’d “narrowed it down” to them both. “He is nice, and she is nice,” she said. She added that she was “really just wanted to make sure that these were normal people” as she began dating again after her divorce from Guobadia.

“What I talked about with my therapist the other day was — I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists,” she said. “And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you, they do everything, they look perfect, they mirror you. And these people are not.” She said the two people she was dating at the time were challenging her, unlike in previous relationships.

“They’re asking me questions, they’re not letting me walk over them, they aren’t just doing whatever they need to do to get into the relationship, and so I’m not feeling safe enough to open up yet,” she explained. “And so what I have to do is realize, if you want something different, you have to also be different. I have to soften up a bit.”