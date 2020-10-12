'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon Split After 2 Years

✖

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is calling it quits with Paul Bernon. According to Us Weekly, the couple split after about two years of dating. A source confirmed to the publication that the pair split "a couple weeks ago."

The reality star began dating Bernon in October 2018. They were first spotted engaging in a bit of PDA that very month in Boston. While Frankel did stay mum when it came to her relationship with Bernon, she did explain during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in July 2019 that her romance allowed her to feel "happy in a way that's different" than what she had experienced before. “Not a high or a low, just a balance — which, if you know my personality at all, it’s not often that balanced,” she said at the time. “But I feel just balanced and healthy.”

In September 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that Frankel and Bernon's relationship had taken a serious turn, as they were reportedly house-hunting together. They were said to be looking for a place in either Massachusetts or Connecticut, but they were not limiting themselves to those two states. “They live together in the Back Bay area [in Boston] now,” a source told the publication. “She has been spending a lot more time up there. They are house-hunting in the New England area.”

As you may recall, back in December 2018, Frankel was involved in quite a scary situation, as she had a severe allergic reaction. The former Real Housewife later noted on Twitter that her then-boyfriend, Bernon, saved her life during the terrifying ordeal. Frankel told her followers that she was hospitalized after suffering from a near-fatal allergic reaction to fish. “I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40,” she tweeted. “I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.” In response to a fan who brought up Bernon's role in this situation, Frankel responded to say that he "saved" her life. A source later told PEOPLE that the situation was so serious that Frankel "almost died." They added, “It was that serious. Her blood pressure was through the roof and she was unconscious. She went into anaphylactic shock. Her boyfriend saved her life.”