Is ‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Engaged to Boyfriend Paul Bernon?

Is Bethenny Frankel engaged to boyfriend Paul Bernon? A new photo she shared on social media seems to suggest that’s the case. The Real Housewives of New York City alum sparked speculation among her fans when she shared a new photo of herself an 9-year-old daughter Bryn where she is embracing the little girl. The photo also featured a big ring on her left hand.

Many fans took to the comments section of the touching photo to shower Frankel with compliments, as others noticed the bling and asked if she was headed down the aisle.

“I see a ring,” one fan commented.

“That’s a pretty ring on your left hand [Bethenny Frankel]![ring emoji]” Another user wrote.

“Are you engaged?? Omg [red heart emoji and clapping emoji],” another fan celebrated.

Frankel did not respond to the fans who were speculating. A source told PEOPLE, however, that the photo shows nothing more than the reality television star’s impressive collection.

“She’s not engaged,” the insider said. “She has an amazing jewelry closet.”

The Skinny Girl mogul has been dating real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon since 2018. The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary as she previously revealed her divorce from Jason Hoppy is still not finalized.

The couple recently faced speculation they had gotten married after Frankel posted a cryptic tweet about being the only married Housewife on RHONY. She later clarified she meant she was still legally married to Hoppy as she filmed the series.

Frankel also shocked fans of the series in August when she announced she would not return for the upcoming 12th season of the Bravo series. Reports surfaced at the time Bethenny’s decision caught the show off-guard, as they were set to begin filming the season the same day as the announcement news broke.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” she said in a statement to Variety at the time. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”