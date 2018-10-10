Bethenny Frankel Dating Producer Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel is reportedly dating someone new, two months after the death of her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields.

The Real Housewives of New York City star is seeing real estate developer and movie producer Paul Bernon, multiple sources told PEOPLE.

According to his LinkedIn account, Bernon is a “Co-Founder and Partner of Burn Later, a Los Angeles-based film finance and production company.” Based in Boston, he has produced films like Drinking Buddies and Best Kept Secret.

A Boston University graduate, he earned a Master’s degree in Real Estate from New York University and works in the real estate industry as a “Managing Partner at Rubicon Real Estate, LLC, which owns and manages a portfolio of investment properties in New England, Texas, and Utah.”

Frankel and Bernon were photographed getting affectionate over the weekend. Sunday, they were seen holding hands while waiting at a crosswalk in Boston. He wore an all-black outfit with sneakers while she wore a cream sweater, dark gray pants and high heel sneakers.

On Monday, the two were seen kissing near Boston College, with Frankel holding his face with her hand.

The new relationship comes two months after her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead in his New York apartment following a suspected overdose. He was 51.

The Skinnygirl founder, 47, has been open about her grieving process, saying she’s been focusing on Hurricane Florence relief efforts in order to not get consumed by his death.

“The work I am doing for hurricane relief is a good outlet, but I’m trying to not get too immersed and not avoid the grieving process and feeling,” she told PEOPLE last month. “I am going through an emotional storm and must go through and not around it.”

“People are suffering way more than I am,” she added. “People have helped me get through my despair with their love and inspiration and now it is my turn.”

At the launch of her Skinnygirl Jeans collection this summer, she said Shields would have been her biggest cheerleader at the event.

“I was talking about it when we were getting ready. I’m like ‘Dennis is here today. He would be so proud.’ I mean, he really, really would. He would be counting the jeans we’re selling as we speak,” she told E! News at the launch.

Frankel and Shields began dating in 2016 after her divorce from Jason Hoppy was finalized. The two had been friends for almost 30 years before their relationship turned romantic. Frankel shares one daughter, Bryn, 8, with ex Hoppy.