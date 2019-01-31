‘RHONY’ Releases First Look at Season 11, Announces Premiere Date

There’s a lot in store for the women of The Real Housewives of New York City in the upcoming season.

In the Season 11 trailer for the hit reality show, released by Bravo this week, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer are back for more craziness, joined by new Friend of the Housewives Barbara Kavovit former Housewife Jill Zarin as a guest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The main drama this season between the women appears to be between Frankel and de Lesseps, surprisingly enough, after the Skinnygirl founder was by the former Countess’ side throughout her 2017 arrest and subsequent stays in rehab. While de Lesseps is now sober, focusing on her Countess and Friends cabaret show, Frankel doesn’t appear to be happy with her co-star.

“I can’t even believe you act this way. ‘Cabaret, cabaret, cabaret!’ Life is not a cabaret!” she screams at de Lesseps. “You’re insufferable! You’re a sicko!”

Shouting back, de Lesseps defends herself, shouting, “Now you’re being a bulls—er!”

Medley also appears to be continuing her feud with de Lesseps, with the two going back and forth over whether last season’s “Jovani” moment was supportive cheers or heckling on the behalf of Medley.

While there’s plenty of interpersonal drama going on between the women, Frankel is also dealing with some serious loss this year, mourning the death of on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields, who passed away in his Trump Tower apartment at age 51 in August of a suspected overdose.

“There was a lot in my mind about him dying,” Frankel says in the trailer, breaking down in tears. “I could not get off the ride. I feel guilty that the only way I could get off the ride is that he’s dead.”

It’s this recent loss that could explain Frankel’s anger at Morgan, at whom she screams “Go to f—ing sleep now!” when the latter appears to have had a late night. Falling over at the table, Morgan appears to suffer some kind of injury as the trailer shows an ambulance arriving at her home.

While Mortimer doesn’t appear to be involved with most of the drama with her fellow Housewives, the socialite appears to be heartbroken over her on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Kluth, sobbing in the trailer, “I’m miserable! I’m literally f–ing miserable.”

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 premieres March 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo