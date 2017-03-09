Real Housewives Star Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Caught Up In NSFW Snapchat Debacle

Kim Zolciak's daughter Brielle found herself at the center of a massive social media controversy after sharing an NSFW Snapchat. The 20-year-old posted a seriously steamy pic with an even racier caption.

The image shows the blond bombshell wearing a plaid top with an extremely deep plunging neckline. Her ample cleavage was on full display as she snapped a car selfie while using a cat-ears filter.

The photo was allegedly shared on Snapchat with the caption: "still wanna f**k me in this Daddy?"

After the image in question surfaced online, social media users were absolutely shocked to see Brielle seemingly requesting for someone to come have sex with her. However, Don't Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak claims that someone doctored the photo to put an NSFW caption on the pic that Brielle did not actually post.

Kim says that the true caption on her daughter's Snapchat read: "when u steal ur moms clothes."

While it is uncertain whether the NSFW caption was the real one or not, one thing that everyone can agree on is that Brielle looks totally gorgeous in this Snapchat pic.

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that the Biermanns have caused an uproar on social media. 38-year-old Kim shared photos on Snapchat that showed her completely topless with nothing more than a piece of tape protecting her modesty.

In the past, Kim Zolciak has been extremely open about her appearance. Back in October, she dished on what plastic surgeries she has actually had.

"OK, we'll go from the top," Kim said. "We all know that I wear a wig, although I have amazing hair. But it's a lot easier to just have the wig curled over here and then put on my head. I hate doing my makeup, like sitting there for an hour and then another hour for my hair? No! I'm not doing it. So, yes, this is not real."

She continued by saying: "I've done my lips. I've been getting Botox since I was young, for migraines initially and now it's the obvious reason. I've had my boobs done. I fixed my hernia and had a tummy tuck at the same time, you know, it's one in the same."

