‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Says She Almost Got ‘Live!’ Gig Over Kelly Ripa

Lisa Rinna said she “got really close” to getting co-hosting duties over Kelly Ripa on ABC’s Live! With Regis.

During Tuesday’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna said that then host Regis Philbin had told her it was down to her and Ripa.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Regis actually told me it was between me and Kelly,” Rinna said on the show. “He said, ‘Lisa… I gotta tell ya. You came close, you came really close, you gotta know that. You came close. We love you here. We love ya,” Rinna said putting on her best Philbin impersonation.

“It’s not [a] very good [impression], but I love Regis,” she said.

The subject came up as Rinna told Housewives co-star Kyle Richards she was flying to New York to fill in for Ripa as co-host of Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

The call between the reality stars ended with Richards telling Rinna to say hello to co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Ripa has been a co-host of Live! since 2001.

Twitter had plenty to say about Rinna’s story, as well as her impersonation of Regis.

I seriously doubt that about Rinna being close to getting the big chair on Live with Regis. SERIOUSLY doubt that. I am sure she tried though. #RHOBH — Candice (@BBCandice) January 17, 2018

Live with Regis & Rinna has a nice ring to it. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/fmJEeeOp4G — Kitty (@kittybravofan) January 17, 2018

How many people do you think Regis told they came close to getting the job besides Rinna? I mean he told me that also 😂 #rhobh — Pedro’s Mom (@mimisooner) January 17, 2018