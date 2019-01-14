‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Will Be ‘Having Kids Soon’

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan might be ready to add to the family.

On Instagram, Scott, 40, sparked fresh speculation when he responded to a photo fellow HGTV star Joanna Gaines shared of 6-month-old Crew sitting on her lap. “I think it’s time for the next size up #sixmonths,” Gaines wrote, referring to the onesie he outgrew.

“We’ll be having kids soon so I’ll hit you up for hand me downs,” Scott wrote in the photo’s comment section, along with two grinning emojis.

Scott and Phan, 33, tied the knot in Italy in May 2018 and have mentioned wanting to have kids in several interviews.

“We’re not in a mad rush, but we definitely want to have kids soon,” Scott told Us Weekly before the wedding. “We’re looking forward to having kids.”

In an October interview with PEOPLE, Scott jokingly said he wants anywhere between two and 15 kids!

“I have to talk to Linda about that,” Scott later said more seriously. “We look forward to having kids. No screaming rush. We have nieces and nephews that we get a lot of our playtime with, so for now we can get them hopped up on sugar and then pass them back to the parents.”

Scott also told Entertainment Tonight they are hoping to have twins right off the bat.

“[Linda] is the one that is pushing for [twins]. We both want to have kids, but we’ve talked about having two, three, four. I just think we see what happens, see where it goes, whether we have boys or girls,” Scott explained. “We get a lot of our baby itch with the fact that her two sisters have kids, so we get a lot of time with our nieces and nephews.”

Since Scott and Phan married, the couple have been busy in their professional lives. They even had to delay their honeymoon so Scott and brother Jonathan Scott could film another season of Property Brothers. When they finally had an opportunity, they went to Ecuador with the group ME to WE to meet and work with locals.

After the trip, Scott assured ET their relationship dynamics have not changed.

“No, I mean, we’ve been together almost eight years, and we knew we loved each other since when we met,” he said. “Our same routine is happening — we’re on a plane every two days, we’re filming in Calgary next and then Vegas — so a lot of time on the road. But just spending those little moments together is all I need.”

Property Brothers airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images